 
menu
South Africa 17.3.2015 03:53 pm

Man arrested for deadly mob justice

Sapa
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

A man alleged to have been part of deadly mob justice action in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, Cape Town, has been arrested, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, said Constable Noloyiso Rwexana. It was understood that the suspect was one of several community members who assaulted three men suspected of robbing a community member. One of the alleged robbers, a 26-year-old man, died due to the injuries he suffered.

The 39-year-old man arrested in connection with his murder was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Rwexana.

The other two men who survived the assault were still in hospital.

Related Stories
Man dies as bakkie rolls on N1 in Cape Town 22.7.2018
Cape Town residents urged not to dump car engines, stoves in sewers 22.7.2018
Sanco slams ‘deliberate’ arson attacks on metro train services 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.