Man arrested for deadly mob justice

The man was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, said Constable Noloyiso Rwexana. It was understood that the suspect was one of several community members who assaulted three men suspected of robbing a community member. One of the alleged robbers, a 26-year-old man, died due to the injuries he suffered.

The 39-year-old man arrested in connection with his murder was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Rwexana.

The other two men who survived the assault were still in hospital.