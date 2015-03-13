Four arrested following SABC crew mugging

The suspects were arrested in Johannesburg on Thursday night, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told The Citizen.

“Two of the suspects were arrested for the mugging, and the other two were arrested for purchasing stolen goods,” she said.

Kweza, however, could not reveal the circumstances that lead to the suspects’ arrests.

Mvoko and his crew were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects during a live broadcast outside the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. The armed robbers approached the crew on camera and robbed them of valuables, including laptops and cellphones.

A clip of the on-air mugging went viral during the week, reaching over 2 million views on YouTube.

On Thursday, police announced that a R100 000 reward was being offered for any information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Kweza added the four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

– Caxton News Service