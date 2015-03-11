Break in transmission at the helm of SABC

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications set down Wednesday, March 25 to conduct interviews for candidates to fill the vacancy. The deadline for nomination of candidates expired on February 27. DA MP Gavin Davis said he put it to the committee yesterday to place the shortlist as a priority.
“She [committee chairperson Joyce Clementine Moloi-Moropa] was non-committal. I will now formally write to her to ask for a candidate shortlist.”
The committee would also be interviewing candidates for four vacancies on the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s council, as well as two vacancies on the board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency. Tshabalala resigned after an inquiry by the committee found she had lied about her academic qualifications.
She was found guilty on the two misconduct charges she faced.
According to section 13(6) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999, the deputy chairperson of the SABC board automatically acts as chairperson until the president designates another chairperson.The deputy chairperson is Professor Mbulaheni Obert Maguvhe.
Organisations have called for Tshabalala’s resignation, or removal from her post, since the committee’s finding.
The charges related to allegations she misrepresented her qualifications to parliament and lied under oath when she said in an affidavit her qualifications had been stolen during a burglary at her home. Following the committee’s finding, Tshabalala told The Citizen she could not “express” how she felt.
“No, I don’t feel vindicated,” Tshabalala said at the time.