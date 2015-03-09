Khakhu made advances at Mokwena’s girlfriend – witness

Mokwena told the court in Afrikaans that Khakhu, who referred to him by his nickname “Pappas”, had said “Jou lekker ding” (you nice thing) to Mokwena’s then girlfriend. They are now engaged.

He told the court he usually saw Khakhu on weekends when he drove around Westbury, Johannesburg. They had only interacted on three occasions, he said.

Khakhu would tell him “Ja, jou naaier” (yes, you fucker) or “Jou ma se poes” (your mother’s vagina), to which Mokwena would reply in kind.

Khakhu is on trial on 18 charges, including the murder of three-year-old Luke Tibbetts, the attempted murder of Mokwena, pointing a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Tibbetts was shot in August last year while sitting on his mother’s lap in a car, as Khakhu allegedly shot at another car with Mokwena in it. Mokwena was wounded. Tibbetts died in hospital.

Prosecutor Deon van Wyk showed the court CCTV footage of a scene outside the G-Spot shebeen in Westbury on August 2 last year around 6pm, where Mokwena and Khakhu had a run-in.

As Mokwena is seen driving away from the shebeen in a car, Khakhu gets out of a silver Toyota Yaris and shows Mokwena the middle finger as he drives off.

“He said to me ‘Ja jou naaier’ and pulled a zap sign at me,” Mokwena demonstrated to the court.

Mokwena and three other occupants of the car he was travelling in then went to his girlfriend’s home and sat outside her home drinking beer they had bought earlier at the shebeen.

While they sat outside the house, Khakhu passed by again in a silver Toyota Yaris and told Mokwena “Hier is ek. Ek gaan jou wys” (here I am, I will show you).