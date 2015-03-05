28 Vodacom Super Rugby Tries support Teacher education

This year, Vodacom is making a difference in the lives of others through the Tries for Teachers campaign. Vodacom will donate R5 000 toward teacher training for every try scored by a South African team during the 2015 season.

Since the start of the season, South African teams have scored 28 tries which has resulted in a total of R140 000 going toward Tries for Teachers. So far the Cell C Sharks have made the biggest impact with the eight tries they have added to the tally with the Toyota Cheetahs biting at their heels with their seven five-pointers.

The Vodacom Bulls scored the third most tries with their six and despite leading the South African Conference, the DHL Stormers have only scored five, while the Emirates Lions have two on their books. The Bulls led the pack in round three as their four tries did not only earn them the valuable bonus points but also contributed R20 000 to the total of R55 000 the South African teams added to the Tries for Teachers tally.

The Cheetahs put three tries past the Blues in Bloemfontein on Friday, while the Sharks also got onto the scoreboard with their two tries. In their nail-biting North-South derby, the Stormers and the Lions scored a try a piece for a total of R10 000 over the weekend.

It is not only team against team but also player versus player, to see who leads the pack in support of Tries for Teachers. Leading in terms of individual tries, five players were among the top scorers with Sharks duo Cobus Reinach and Marcell Coetzee, Cornal Hendricks (Cheetahs), Deon Stegmann (Bulls) and Dillyn Leyds (Stormers).

Between the five, they have added R50 000 to the initiative with each player making a contribution of R10 000. Tries for Teachers supports Vodacom Foundation’s flagship Mobile Education Programme for teachers to be empowered through access to Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The programme offers teacher training and has trained 20 000 teachers in Maths and Science using technology. Teachers are also trained on how to integrate ICT in the classroom. Currently, a total of 61 teacher centres have been established country wide, which offer teacher development training, youth and community programmes.

It is not only the players that will be contributing towards “Tries for Teachers” but it’s about everyone playing their part. Vodacom, the players and the fans! Supporters can FanUp and convert tries for teachers by SMS’ing the word TRIES to 42603 and donate R30.