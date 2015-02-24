 
South Africa 24.2.2015 11:44 am

Seven arrested for murder in Leeudoringstad

Sapa
Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Seven people, five of them children, have been arrested for allegedly killing a schoolboy at Kgakala township in Leeudoringstad, North West police said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was stoned to death on Monday, Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“It is alleged that two groups of boys from one of the schools were on their way home when a fight ensued.

“It appears that the victim was hit with stones and died on the scene while his friends managed to run away.”

The seven, aged between 16 and 20, were arrested on Monday.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage, and all minor suspects are undergoing assessment by social workers.”

The other two, aged 18 and 20, were expected to appear in Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

