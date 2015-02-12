Chaos erupts at EFF briefing

The gathering was thrown into disarray before the formal proceedings started at Cape Sun Hotel in the city.

It was characterised by an exchange of sour words from those loyal to Mngxitama, and those who belong to the faction of EFF leader Julius Malema.

They exchanged blows among themselves inside the conference centre, shortly after Mngxitama was whisked away by other members.

The mayhem started when an unknown male member, who was conducting the proceedings, asked other EFF members to leave the conference centre so that the briefing could start.

A man who identified himself as Bennett Joseph and claimed to be the EFF’s Western Cape chairperson, stood up and opposed the briefing.

He said he had received SMS messages from other party members on Wednesday night, asking him to bar the briefing.

“This briefing does not have the blessings of the secretary-general. I was a member of Cope and this type of thing will cause the same situation in our organisation,” said Joseph.

The anti-Mngxitama group also took to the street and voiced their concerns.

They danced, chanted pro-Malema songs and shouted at those loyal to Mngxitama.

The flow of traffic was slightly disrupted on the corner of Burg and Strand streets.

Other passing motorists appeared to have enjoyed watching the dancing members, as they captured the action on their cellphones.

Political temperature reaches boiling point

The chaos that erupted at an EFF faction media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, is an indication of a political temperature that has reached boiling point, according to political analyst Andre Duvenhage.

He said the current situation, must be concerning to President Jacob Zuma, who is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“The profile of Zuma in the last six months has not been of a person with a strong self-esteem, but rather of somebody who has been escaping his duties in the National Assembly.

“Tonight (Wed) will indeed be a big test for Zuma , and if given an opportunity, the EFF will definitely make a move, and turn Parliament into a circus,” Duvenhage added.

The Fighters who saved the EFF Tshirt from a rebel should be congratulated. We should defend the Movement. No retreat!! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 12, 2015

I'm alive. The press briefing shall happen today. — andile (@Mngxitama) February 12, 2015

Thanks to those fighters who protected me against the uninformed fighters. — andile (@Mngxitama) February 12, 2015