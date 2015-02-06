 
menu
South Africa 6.2.2015 12:33 pm

Malawian man arrested for human trafficking

Sapa
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

A Malawian man has been arrested for human trafficking in Johannesburg, the Hawks said on Friday.

He was arrested on Thursday in a sting involving the Hawks, crime intelligence and the department of home affairs, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

“The 38-year-old man told undercover police that he was selling four males and one female, aged between 41 and 39 years, for R500 per person,” Mulaudzi said.

A transaction was made with police to buy five Malawians for R2000. Later, the man was arrested in possession of money the police had paid him.

The investigation revealed that the man would lure Malawians to South Africa with the promise of jobs, but would sell them when they arrived.

“The five victims, who have since been taken to a place of safety, had been promised that they were going to work at a farm in North West,” said Mulaudzi.

They were meant to pay the man R1500 a month, until such time that he would feel that enough had been paid.

“The man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday… on charges of human trafficking and possible contravention of the Immigration Act,” he said.

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.