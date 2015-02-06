Malawian man arrested for human trafficking

He was arrested on Thursday in a sting involving the Hawks, crime intelligence and the department of home affairs, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

“The 38-year-old man told undercover police that he was selling four males and one female, aged between 41 and 39 years, for R500 per person,” Mulaudzi said.

A transaction was made with police to buy five Malawians for R2000. Later, the man was arrested in possession of money the police had paid him.

The investigation revealed that the man would lure Malawians to South Africa with the promise of jobs, but would sell them when they arrived.

“The five victims, who have since been taken to a place of safety, had been promised that they were going to work at a farm in North West,” said Mulaudzi.

They were meant to pay the man R1500 a month, until such time that he would feel that enough had been paid.

“The man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday… on charges of human trafficking and possible contravention of the Immigration Act,” he said.