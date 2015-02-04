 
South Africa 4.2.2015 11:18 am

Witnesses sought following Bree Street shooting

Citizen Reporter
Police chase after a hijacked minibus-taxi

Police chase after a hijacked minibus-taxi

Police have appealed to witnesses to come forward following a shooting incident at the Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg this morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Tsekiso Mofokeng said the shooting took place inside the taxi rank at about 7.40am.

A taxi owner was shot dead.

“A taxi owner was sitting inside of a taxi and stepped out to let passengers in. Two unknown suspects approached him from opposite sides and started shooting,” said Mofokeng.

He added one of the suspects ran towards the man and fired several shots, while a second suspect also fired shots, hitting the man in the back.

https://twitter.com/nkhensanimahway/status/562867644064600065

The suspects then reportedly “disappeared” into the busy rank.

The unidentified taxi owner was later declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

An eyewitness travelling with her granddaughter at the time of the shooting said the man was shot four times.

“Everyone was running, and when everyone is running you have to run, too. We screamed. We all screamed,” she added.

Mofokeng could not confirm which taxi association the victim belonged to as police investigations were still under way.

By 9am, some taxis at Bree were reportedly operating while police were conducting searches on others.

Members of the forensic pathology services write a report following a shooting at the Noord Street Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 11 September 2014. Taxi driver Xolani Zulu was shot and killed in his taxi whilst commuting passengers to Tshwane. No suspects have been apprehended and the motive for the shooting is unclear. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Members of the forensic pathology services write a report following a shooting at the Noord Street Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 11 September 2014. Taxi driver Xolani Zulu was shot and killed in his taxi whilst commuting passengers to Tshwane. No suspects have been apprehended and the motive for the shooting is unclear. Picture: Refilwe Modise

In September last year, a taxi owner was killed and two men were seriously wounded during a shooting in Noord Street, in the Johannesburg CBD.

The 51-year-old taxi owner was shot in the head as he walked into Noord Street from his flat building around 8am, police said. He died on the scene.

The bullet struck a bystander, 32, walking behind the man, in the upper body.

