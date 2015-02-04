Witnesses sought following Bree Street shooting

#sapsGP A 44 yr old taxi owner has been shot & killed at Bree Street taxi rank, Jhb by 2 unknown gunmen. Info-call #CrimeStop 0860010111 SD — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 4, 2015

Police spokesperson Captain Tsekiso Mofokeng said the shooting took place inside the taxi rank at about 7.40am.

“A taxi owner was sitting inside of a taxi and stepped out to let passengers in. Two unknown suspects approached him from opposite sides and started shooting,” said Mofokeng.

He added one of the suspects ran towards the man and fired several shots, while a second suspect also fired shots, hitting the man in the back.

https://twitter.com/nkhensanimahway/status/562867644064600065

The suspects then reportedly “disappeared” into the busy rank.

The unidentified taxi owner was later declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

An eyewitness travelling with her granddaughter at the time of the shooting said the man was shot four times.

“Everyone was running, and when everyone is running you have to run, too. We screamed. We all screamed,” she added.

@eNCAnews there were 4 gunmen wearing 1 wearing navy blue shirt. He started shooting at drivers and commuters inside bree taxi rank — Garden of Good Hair (@nombuleelo) February 4, 2015

Mofokeng could not confirm which taxi association the victim belonged to as police investigations were still under way.

By 9am, some taxis at Bree were reportedly operating while police were conducting searches on others.

In September last year, a taxi owner was killed and two men were seriously wounded during a shooting in Noord Street, in the Johannesburg CBD.

The 51-year-old taxi owner was shot in the head as he walked into Noord Street from his flat building around 8am, police said. He died on the scene.

The bullet struck a bystander, 32, walking behind the man, in the upper body.