South Africa 2.2.2015 03:36 pm

Robbers arrested after high speed chase

CNS Reporter/Lauren Beukes
Picture: Thinkstock

Three suspects have been left seriously injured when their getaway vehicle flipped and crashed during a high-speed chase in Lotus Park in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Prior to the accident, the three suspects had broken into a house in Egret Crescent using a crowbar, Rising Sun Chatsworth reported.

A flat-screen TV, laptop, two DVD players and other electronic equipment were stolen.

Isipingo police Constable Wesley Shanmugam had responded to the complaint and noticed the suspects driving off in a silver VW Golf.

The driver of the VW Golf lost control of the vehicle during the chase, which resulted in the car flipping.

All the suspects were arrested on the scene.

They have recently appeared in court on charges of house break-in and theft.

Isipingo police spokesperson Captain David Ragavan said: “We have stepped up patrols in the areas, and we are warning all perpetrators that they will be caught, and they will face the law.”

In January, one suspected hijacker was killed, two arrested, and one escaped after a high-speed chase with Brighton Beach police that ended with a crash in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

It was alleged a woman and her son were standing alongside their vehicle at the China Mall in Umbilo when two armed men threatened them and demanded their car.

– Caxton News Service

