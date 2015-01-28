Zuma coverage based on his post – Motsoeneng

“All of us need to understand that when you talk about President Zuma, you are talking about the president of the country,” Motsoeneng told reporters in Johannesburg.

“…When we deal with content within the organisation [SABC], there is no way where we ignore the president of the country.”

Even around the world, if a person watched different news channels, respective presidents would always be there, even more than the amount of coverage Zuma receives.

“He’s getting more time because he is the president of the country,” the SABC chief operating officer said.

“We always do that, because he is running the country… When the president talks, everything he does affects all of us…If you want to be president tomorrow, we will do the same thing for you.”