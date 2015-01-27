Armed robbery by alleged cops

The woman was driving near the Zandspruit Cemetry in the west of Pretoria when she was pulled over by the two officials yesterday afternoon.

“The short officer came to my window and asked for my licence. I was honest and told him, I didn’t have it. He then asked me angrily how we can make a plan for cooldrink or he will write me a fine.”

She says her daughter-buckled in on the front seat and started crying.

“He put his hands on his gun and unclipped the holster and said to her “Child keep quiet or I’m going to shoot you,” I got such a big fright and started shivering. I didn’t know what was going to happen next, but I feared for mine and my child’s life.”

She said the officer pushed her back into her seat and grabbed the ashtray from the front console of the vehicle, damaging it in the process.

“I had about R80 change in there and he took it then cordially told me to go now as if nothing happened.”

The woman rushed home, tried to calm her daughter and then informed her family of what had happened.

She said after finding the officers at the same spot, she confronted them with her father but both of them were warned that they would be targeted and their number plates taken down.

She later opened a case at the local police station but says she now fears for her life as the metro cops have her details.

Acting metro police spokeswoman Kuki Tshabala said the matter was being investigated but could not provide further comment at this stage.