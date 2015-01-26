Louca will tell the truth – lawyer

“This is now about absolute honesty,” Owen Blumberg told reporters at the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

“He’s got to be direct and forthright on every level and he intends to do so.”

Blumberg said his client was at the mercy of the courts and justice system.

Louca, who is standing trial under the name George Smith, is accused of killing Teazers strip club boss Lolly Jackson. Jackson was shot dead in a house in Edleen, on the East Rand, on May 3, 2010. At the time it was reported that Louca called then Gauteng intelligence boss Joey Mabasa and confessed to the crime.

City Press and EWN reported on Sunday that according to an affidavit they had seen, Czech fugitive and businessman Radovan Krejcir, already on trial for another murder, was the triggerman.

Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan reportedly said that according to Louca, Jackson was shot after a “verbal and then physical dispute concerning money laundering”.

Blumberg refused to comment on the allegation.

“I don’t want to comment on what my client’s statement says,” he said.

They would argue that Louca did not murder Jackson.

“Yes, we are saying exactly that. In other words our position is that the accused did not commit murder.”

Earlier, Louca’s case was postponed to April 20 for the State to study representations by Louca’s legal team.

“The representations that we are making, which will be handed in by the end of the week, will contain several statements… which my client has had to make given his exposure to these events and others,” said Blumberg.

He said the statements did not only relate to the murder charge.

Blumberg confirmed that Louca’s statements were not made to the Hawks, but to a different branch of the police.

Blumberg did not know why his client was not at court on Monday.

“I know as much as you do. I expected him to be here. He ought in the circumstances to be here and he’s not. We understand that the police who are responsible for investigating the matter had some difficulty in getting him here today.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Velekhaya Mgobhozi said they had enough evidence to try Louca for murder.

“We do have sufficient evidence to prosecute, sufficient evidence to try him for murder.”

He said Louca’s lawyers informed the State last week that they would be making representations.