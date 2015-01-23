Woman arrested for murder

It was believed the couple had had an argument before the incident occurred, The Tembisan reported.

The unidentified woman allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body.

Ivory Park police communications officer Warrant Officer Neldah Sekgobela said when the police arrived at the scene, the officers had found paramedics assessing the victim, trying to save him.

The victim had, however, been declared dead at the scene, said Sekgobela.

Sekgobela added the body had been taken to the mortuary by the Germiston Forensic and Pathology Unit.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court soon.

In a separate incident, five people were arrested after the murder of a woman in Khethani, Winterton, in KwaZulu-Natal, early this month.

The woman (54) had been reported missing on December 31, Major Thulani Zwane said.

Her car and some of her possessions were also missing.

After questioning the suspects, it was established the woman was strangled and buried in a shallow grave in the Emmaus area. They had pointed out the grave, and the body had been exhumed, added Zwane.

– Caxton News Service