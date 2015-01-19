Missing Nokukhanya Zama found dead in KZN

Nokukhanya Zama was last seen on January 11 at 6am while walking to the Folweni taxi rank on her way to church in KwaMakhutha, South Coast Sun reported.

“We can confirm that Folweni Police Station has opened an inquest docket,” said police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane.

“It is alleged that a 15-year-old girl was found hanged in the bush. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

In November, KwaZulu-Natal police were investigating a murder after a woman went missing from the Malvern Park Mall and was found with her throat slit.

Nalin Naidoo (35) was believed to have been dropped off at the Malvern Park Mall by her husband, local businessman, Seelan Naidoo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Jay Naicker said the motive for the killing remained unknown, and no arrests had been made.

In October, a woman who had been missing since April was found dead with her throat cut at a mineshaft in Bekkersdal, Gauteng.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the woman was last seen on April 24 after visiting her boyfriend in Protea Glen, Soweto, driving a BMW. She had dropped off friends afterwards and drove away, never reaching home.

The woman’s family later identified her body at a mortuary in Randfontein.

– Caxton News Service