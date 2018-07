The boy was shot and killed at his home in KwaMaphumulo on Friday night, said Colonel Jay Naicker.

“It is alleged that the family was attacked by unknown suspects who tried to set the house alight but failed,” said Naicker.

“The suspects fired shots at the house fatally wounding the one-year-old and injuring his 12-year-old brother.”

The children had been home with their mother. Their father, who manages the local taxi rank, was not home during the attack.

The motive of the attack was unknown.