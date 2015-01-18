Two injured during ANC train trip

“One was treated for glass in her eye and the other had a minor injury,” said Western Cape emergency services spokesman Robert Daniels.

He said the women were taken off the train at Worcester station.

According to the article, fighting broke out between ANC military veterans and the youth league over food that was meant to be free, but was apparently being sold.

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association Johannesburg chairman Junior Mokotjo said that there was a fight “between two drunk comrades”.

ANCYL Johannesburg spokesman confirmed the fight, saying it was over a seat: “It did not escalate to a major thing.”

The Sunday Times, however, said it spoke to witnesses who alleged the fight was serious. One pregnant Youth League member told the newspaper that she was kicked and punched.

The train was reportedly apparently stopped at Klerksdorp station and the passengers escorted the rest of the way in separate busses.

The train was travelling back from the ANC’s 103rd anniversary celebrations that had been held in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said a situation during which some party members collapsed from hunger while travelling back from the rally in Cape Town was “regrettable.”

“We send our sincere apologies to all comrades who suffered as a result of lack of nutritious food during this trip,” he said in a statement.

The party was awaiting a report on what had happened to the money which had been set aside for catering during the trip, said Mabuyane.

Attempts, on Sunday, to get comment from ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa were unsuccessful.