South Africa 29.12.2014 11:36 am

Couple found dead in Mahikeng

Sapa
Picture: Supplied

A man killed his wife and hanged himself in their house in Mahikeng, North West police said on Monday.

“At this stage, the motive of the incident is unknown, and it is suspected that the man killed the woman, then hanged himself,” Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“A suicide note was found on the scene and investigation into the matter continues.”

Police were called to the house in Extension 13 on Sunday, when a friend visited the couple and found them dead after they failed to answer their cellphones.

The woman, 31, was on the floor with bruises on her face. The man, 30, was found hanging from the roof rafters.

Cases of murder and inquest were opened.

