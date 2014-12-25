Christmas accident wrap up (update)

Woman killed in head on collision

A woman was killed when her car collided head-on with a bus near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Thursday.

“The 37-year-old woman sustained severe multiple injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene. The jaws of life had to be used to remove her body from the vehicle,” said ER24 spokeswoman Chitra Bodasing.

She said four bus passengers were treated for minor injuries and transported to the Edendale Hospital. The bus driver did not sustain injuries.

The accident occurred on the R56 between Richmond and Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night.

Five killed in Free State crash

Five people including a three-year-old child were killed when their car overturned and rolled near Reddersburg in the Free State on Thursday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokeswoman Santi Steinmann said paramedics arrived at the scene and found that a Isuzu SUV had overturned resulting in four adults losing their lives.

“A three-year-old girl was found to be in a critical condition and a medical helicopter was activated to airlift the critically injured girl to hospital for the urgent medical care that she requires.”

She said the girl later died at the hospital.

“The young three-year-old girl has tragically passed away at the hospital due to the extensive injuries sustained during the accident.”

The cause of the accident was not known.

Family killed in Cape Town crash

An family of five was killed when their car hit a lamp post in Cape Town on Thursday, paramedics said.

“The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lamp post on the side of the street across from Canal Walk Shopping Centre,” said ER24 spokesman Pieter Rossouw.

He said they were all ejected from the vehicle.

“A male and female in their mid twenties as well as three children between the ages of three months and four years sustained fatal injuries.”

He said cause of the accident was not known.

One dies in minibus accident

One person died and 15 others were injured after a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 in Kameeldrift, Pretoria, paramedics said on Thursday.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the vehicle had overturned several times at least five kilometers from the Pumulani Toll Plaza , said Netcare 911 spokeswoman Santi Steinmann.

“Upon assessment they found that one person tragically lost a life, six people were found to be in a critical condition and nine people were found to have sustained serious injuries.”

The injured were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

Traffic was affected as a result of the accident.

Two die in minibus accident

Two people died and 18 others were injured when a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 in Hammanskraal on Thursday, paramedics said.

“The collision allegedly occured when the two front tyres of the taxi burst. The driver allegedly lost control of the taxi and it flipped into the oncoming traffic lane,” said ER24 spokesman Pieter Rossouw.

A man was ejected from the taxi and died as a result of serious injuries. A female was declared dead on arrival at hospital. The injured were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

Rossouw said the taxi was travelling towards Polokwane.