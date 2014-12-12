Two linked to Metro cop murder

Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said forensic results linked the pair directly to officer Silver Moremi’s killing on September 16.

Moremi was shot and killed in Ivory Park while waiting outside a tyre repair business where he was having a wheel fixed.

“Officer Moremi’s firearm was found in a bag in the stolen car,” Minnaar said.

The men were in police custody and would appear in court soon.

The pair and another man were arrested last Wednesday when they were found in possession of a stolen Mercedes Benz in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The Mercedes Benz the men were travelling in collided with a silver BMW at the intersection of Montecasino Boulevard and William Nicol Drive, Minnaar said at the time.

“It was established that the suspects were trying to get away from security guards who were chasing them.”

Two unlicensed firearms were found in the Mercedes Benz.

Two of the men were found hiding among trees in a nearby nursery while a third man, the driver, was found in the car. His leg was broken.

A fourth suspect who was also in the car fled the scene on foot, Minnaar said. He was still at large.

The BMW driver’s left arm was broken. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

“A lady passing by brought a third firearm to the police. She found it on the ground not far from the accident scene.”

On Thursday, Minnaar said the Mercedes Benz had been reported stolen in Pretoria in November.

The men would appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and firearm as well as fleeing from an accident scene, Minnaar said.

