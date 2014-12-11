S’dumo is a ‘violent person’ and ‘funny guy’ – Irvin Jim

Addressing the media on the outcomes of Numsa’s central committee meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, today, Jim said Dlamini has committed the ultimate class crime for calling on workers to arm themselves against other workers.

“It seems he believes he has not committed enough of a crime against the working class by deliberately splitting Cosatu, expelling a founder member and causing the withdrawal of seven other affiliates from participation,” said Jim.

“Mr S’dumo Dlamini has finally confirmed who he is a violent person who has no understanding of the importance of the unity of the working class irrespective of their trade union membership.”

“No genuine leader of the working class can incite workers to violence in defence of a trade union,” said Jim.

Numsa was axed from Cosatu last month for breaching its constitution.

Before its ejection, Numsa’s 350 000 members paid an affiliation fee of more than R1 million that Cosatu will lose montly.

Numsa is going to court to challenge its expulsion.

Jim said Numsa was challenging what it believe an illegal and irregular expulsion.

“We are determined to reclaim the federation as an independent, democratic, worker controlled, militant, anti-imperialist and social oriented labour federation,” said Jim.

Numsa has also called on the Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to investigate how Cosatu deputy president Zingiswa Losi was appointed deputy director-general in the SAPS.

