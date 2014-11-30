 
menu
South Africa 30.11.2014 10:22 am

Nkandla security fence fixed

Sapa
FILE PICTURE: A view of the controversial homestead of President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on January 21, 2014. AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI

FILE PICTURE: A view of the controversial homestead of President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on January 21, 2014. AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI

A broken security fence around President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home has been fixed.

The newspaper reported that by Thursday afternoon, all sections of the R6.2 million outer fence had been fixed and logs that had previously been used to prop up areas which had collapsed were removed.

Two trucks belonging to a company specialising in fencing projects were also parked in the area.

The fence was erected outside the president’s 8.9ha private homestead in KwaZulu-Natal less than two years ago.

There is also a 3m-high internal fence that cost R8.2m.

On Sunday, the newspaper corrected its previous report that the Betafence Projects company had erected the collapsed fence. It said the company had only erected the inner fence which was “in good repair”.

Sapa

READ MORE:

Nkandla fence falling apart – report

Nkandla fence report inaccurate – Betafence SA

Nkandla builder Thandeka Nene arrested

Related Stories
Security sources say Ramaphosa narrowly avoided a coup 22.7.2018
Zuma is one of the greatest leaders of the ANC – Magashule 20.7.2018
Jacob Zuma enjoys massive support ahead of upcoming court date 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.