Nkandla security fence fixed

The newspaper reported that by Thursday afternoon, all sections of the R6.2 million outer fence had been fixed and logs that had previously been used to prop up areas which had collapsed were removed.

Two trucks belonging to a company specialising in fencing projects were also parked in the area.

The fence was erected outside the president’s 8.9ha private homestead in KwaZulu-Natal less than two years ago.

There is also a 3m-high internal fence that cost R8.2m.

On Sunday, the newspaper corrected its previous report that the Betafence Projects company had erected the collapsed fence. It said the company had only erected the inner fence which was “in good repair”.

– Sapa

