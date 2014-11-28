E-tolls report goes to premier

The panel which was established by Makhura following widespread public outcry over the user-pays system, has dealt with numerous submissions by numerous organisations most of whom are against e-tolls.

This includes, trade union federation Cosatu, the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) and Justice Project SA who are at the forefront of a call of defiance against e-tolls.

They echo that e-tolling is an unjust system which burdens motorists with an additional tax.

The Transport Department, the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) and the Consulting Engineers of SA (Cesa) have all submitted that e-tolling was the way to go.

Civil society and political parties including the ANC in Gauteng have also submitted its opposition to the system.

Makhura has previously said that the outcome of the panel “will be taken seriously” and that its recommendations will be “acted upon”.

This has offered a glimmer of hope to those against the system which is used to pay for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

After considering the report, Makhura will then table it to the executive council where a decision on a way forward will be made.

The panel began its work in August and had been given a deadline of November 30.

“As the provincial government we appreciate the work that was done by the panel in engaging the people of our province and government on the impact of e-tolls,” Makhura.

“We are also delighted that as per the commitment, the report will be presented to us within the agreed timeframe.”

E-tolling was launched on December 3 – with Wednesday marking a year since its implementation,

but, indications are that the public were not complying, according to Outa.

Sanral CEO Nazir Alli told the panel during its submissions that the e-toll “boat” was not going anywhere.

“I like to believe we managed to convince the panel, using a holistic approach in terms of the project,” he said.

Those who have submited include:

Outa

JPSA

Cosatu

Federation of Unions of SA

Cesa

Black Business Council

National Council of Trade Unions

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union

Business Unity SA

The Road Safety Campaign

Public Hearings Across Gauteng

DA

EFF

IFP

FFPlus

ANC

Transport Department

Sanral