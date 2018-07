“The two men were arrested at a bed and breakfast in Bezuidenhout Valley,” said Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

“WIth that amount of ephedrine you can make cocaine with a street value of approximately R5 million.”

The two men, in their 30s and Congolese nationals, were arrested around noon following a tip-off.

They were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug possession and dealing in drugs.

–Sapa