 
menu
South Africa 20.11.2014 11:37 am

Good governance essential – Camerer

Sapa
FILE PICTURE: An IEC official scans a green bar coded ID book at a voter. Picture: Tracy lee Stark

FILE PICTURE: An IEC official scans a green bar coded ID book at a voter. Picture: Tracy lee Stark

Frequent feedback and strong rules of governance are important to prevent a crisis in any organisation, including the IEC, former ambassador to Bulgaria, Sheila Camerer, said on Thursday.

“If I were to become a commissioner, I think it is important to look at the lines of reporting and rules of governance,” Camerer told a panel conducting interviews for commissioner of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Camerer was asked by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng what she would do to avoid being caught by surprise when the unexpected happened.

Former IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula resigned in September due to irregularities in the procurement of the IEC’s offices.

“The commission functions much like a board of directors, and commissioners are not supposed to interfere in the work of the commission itself. Given the recent developments in the IEC, how are you going to be on high alert without interfering?” he asked Camerer.

Camerer was an MP with the Democratic Alliance and in the late former president Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.

She said as an attorney and experienced parliamentarian, she possessed the appropriate experience to be appointed commissioner.

“The IEC has a good reputation, with the problem with the former chairwoman having been ironed out. But I should add that one can always improve on the administration of elections.

I think a lot of training is needed on the ground level,” she said.

A panel chaired by Mogoeng and comprising of the chairman of the SA Human Rights Commission Lawrence Mushwana, chairman of the Commission for Gender Equality Mfanozelwe Shozi, and deputy public protector, Kevin Malunga, were conducting the interviews.

A total of 14 candidates were shortlisted for the position of Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Sapa

Related Stories
Ramaphosa meets with SA electoral Commission 31.5.2018
Electoral commission in talks with Ramaphosa on election date 29.5.2018
Voter registration weekend ‘a success’ 13.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.