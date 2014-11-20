Good governance essential – Camerer

“If I were to become a commissioner, I think it is important to look at the lines of reporting and rules of governance,” Camerer told a panel conducting interviews for commissioner of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Camerer was asked by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng what she would do to avoid being caught by surprise when the unexpected happened.

Former IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula resigned in September due to irregularities in the procurement of the IEC’s offices.

“The commission functions much like a board of directors, and commissioners are not supposed to interfere in the work of the commission itself. Given the recent developments in the IEC, how are you going to be on high alert without interfering?” he asked Camerer.

Camerer was an MP with the Democratic Alliance and in the late former president Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.

She said as an attorney and experienced parliamentarian, she possessed the appropriate experience to be appointed commissioner.

“The IEC has a good reputation, with the problem with the former chairwoman having been ironed out. But I should add that one can always improve on the administration of elections.

I think a lot of training is needed on the ground level,” she said.

A panel chaired by Mogoeng and comprising of the chairman of the SA Human Rights Commission Lawrence Mushwana, chairman of the Commission for Gender Equality Mfanozelwe Shozi, and deputy public protector, Kevin Malunga, were conducting the interviews.

A total of 14 candidates were shortlisted for the position of Mogoeng Mogoeng.

