South Africa 14.11.2014 10:40 am

Parking rage video goes viral (video)

Citizen Reporter
A screen grab of the parking rage video captured in a parking garage in Brazil.

Road rage aside, video footage currently spreading on social media proves that parking rage is a very real problem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9GPezv_rV4

In the video, motorists in the Rio Mar Recife shopping center parking garage in Brazil are seen arguing over a parking space.

One of the drivers is then seen leaving the argument by getting into his vehicle and driving off with the door open.

The vehicle suddenly stops, and starts to reverse speedily.

Two men standing in front of the other vehicle involved are then seen jumping out of the way, as the reversing car slams into the stationary vehicle.

After driving off, security guards are seen chasing after the motorist along with a man involved in the argument.

In a statement, the centre’s security said prompt action had to be taken to calm those involved in the incident.

In a local incident of parking rage, a Cape Town woman was reportedly almost run over outside a shopping centre in Goodwood during an argument with a motorist in the parking lot.

After exchanging words, the one woman allegedly launched her car forward in an attempt to hit the other woman, and later drove off.

Have you experienced an incident of parking rage? Let us know in the comments below.

