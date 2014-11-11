Two arrested after Durban police shoot-out, car chase

Police spokesperson Raymond Deokaran said officers had spotted three suspicious men driving in an Audi A3, and subsequently began following them, North Glen News reported.

Once the suspects realised that they were being followed, they tried to evade police, and the high speed chase ensued, according to Deokaran.

Police followed the men to Kenneth Kaunda Road, where the suspects opened fire on them.

Police returned fire, and one of the suspects was shot in the hand.

The shoot-out came to a halt across the road from a convent school, when the suspects attempted to flee on foot.

Police managed to arrest two of the men, as one of the suspects managed to jump over several fences, later hijacking a vehicle in the area.

The vehicle was later abandoned and recovered in KwaMashu, outside Durban.

In a separate incident, a robber was shot dead and three others were wounded after they allegedly robbed a pizza outlet in Fairland, Johannesburg earlier this month.

One of the robbers was found at a nearby petrol station and later died, while the other three were placed under police guard at Helen Joseph Memorial Hospital in Johannesburg.

