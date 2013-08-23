Two arrested for Kempton Park couple’s murder

“An intensive investigation and a tip-off from members of the community today [Friday] has led to the arrest of two young suspects,” Captain Jethro Mtshali said.

The men, in their 30s, were arrested in the Sethokga hostel in Tembisa. After police questioned them, the two men helped police recover two TVs, a computer, and two laptops.

“The items were stolen during the house robbery where the elderly couple were found,” said Mtshali.

The two were still being questioned in the afternoon, and more arrests might be made. They were expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon, Mtshali said.

Pikkie Stassen and his wife Rina, both in their 70s, were found dead in their Jacobus Street home on Monday morning. Their daughter Karien Linley found their bodies when she arrived to drop off her one-year-old son with them.

Pikkie Stassen was found stabbed to death in the garage, with his hands bound. His wife’s body was in the bedroom. She appeared to have been strangled.

