South Africa 7.11.2014 07:26 pm

KZN granny and grandchildren stabbed to death

CNS Reporter/Sugan Naidoo
Investigations are on-going following the murders of an elderly woman and her two grandchildren in Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, police said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Zandra Wiid confirmed that the body of the 60-year-old woman and her two grandchildren (5) and (6) had been found in their flat in Demezulu Ward by an 18-year-old boy this week, South Coast Herald reported.

“The teenager, who lives in a flat next door, was on his way to school when he discovered the bodies of the woman and her two grandchildren lying on the floor. They had sustained stab wounds to their chests and necks,” said Wiid.

The teenager then alerted neighbours who called the police.

Two men aged 19 and 24 years old were later arrested in connection with the murders.

They were charged for the murders and are due to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrates’ Court.

Port Edward detectives recovered a DVD player and five speakers believed to have been taken from the flat.

In August, Mojaji Sebyene (83) was raped and killed by three men, according to Limpopo police.

After assaulting Sebyene in nearby bushes, the men were said to have set her house alight.

Happy Mohale (24), Stanley Zwidofhela Mugwena (27) and Thomas Serepa (29) had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Caxton News Service

