ANC welcomes by-election victories

“Some were won with increased majority and all of them with a decisive and overwhelming outcome,” spokesman Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

Twelve wards were contested in by-elections in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and Western Cape on Wednesday.

Of the 11 wards the African National Congress held previously, one, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 42, was claimed by Andile Phillip Gqabi, an independent candidate.

He represented the ANC as the previous councillor but, according to the party, was expelled after he refused to resign.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday dismissed with costs an application “by a former ANC councillor” to stop the by-election in the ward.

“The ANC trusts that the ruling… communicates a clear message to all deployees of the organisation on the importance of subjecting oneself to the discipline of the organisation and that no single individual is bigger than the ANC,” Kodwa said on Wednesday.

Three of the ANC’s wards, Ward 19 in the Nkonkobe (Alice) municipality, Eastern Cape, Ward 19 in Moses Kotane (Mogwase) municipality in North West, and Ward 16 in the Drakenstein (Paarl) municipality, in the Western Cape were uncontested.

It retained two more wards in the Eastern Cape, two in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Limpopo, and one in North West.

In the Western Cape, the Democratic Alliance retained Cape Town’s Ward 23.

Kodwa said on Thursday that the by-election results confirmed findings in the World Bank’s SA Economic Update, released on Tuesday, that South Africa’s fiscal policies lifted 3.6 million people out of poverty in 2010/11.

“It further affirms that our progressive policies continue to benefit the poorest of the poor rather than the rich, dismissing the unfounded allegations made in some quarters that the ANC has abandoned the working class and the poor.”

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC thanked its provincial voters.

“We are humbled by the confidence that has been bestowed on us by our people in the province who continue to overwhelmingly vote for the ANC during by-elections,” provincial secretary Sihle Zikalala said.

– Sapa