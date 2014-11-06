 
South Africa 6.11.2014 11:09 am

Man wounded in Cape Town shooting

Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

A man was shot and wounded while sitting in his car in Makhaza, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

“This office can confirm that the circumstances surrounding an attempted murder of a 39-year-old male are being investigated,” Captain Frederick van Wyk said in an e-mail.

“The victim was shot and wounded last night [Wednesday] at around 10.10pm in Themba Mazibuko Road.”

Van Wyk said the motive was unknown, and no one had yet been arrested.

The man was taken to hospital.

Van Wyk could not confirm reports that the victim was Andile Lili, the leader of Seskhona, which describes itself as a people’s rights movement.

Lili is also a former ANC councillor in the Western Cape.

Sapa

