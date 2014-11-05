Sibusiso Vilakazi’s parents robbed

No arrests had been made following the robbery in Orlando East on Saturday night, Warrant Officer Kay Makhubele said in an sms to Sapa.

Vilakazi, who made his Bafana Bafana debut last year, was quoted by Eyewitness News as saying: “Those people knew what they wanted. They came looking for me.”

The robbers reportedly asked his parents to hand over his car keys before making off with cellphones, cash, a television set, his parents’ wedding rings, and clothing.

“Everything happened when I was sleeping and I didn’t hear anything,” Vilakazi told the broadcaster.

“Imagine if I woke up and went in what would have happened.”

The robbery follows the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. He was shot dead during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, while visiting his girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo, October 26.

Two men allegedly entered the house demanding cellphones, shot him and fled.

