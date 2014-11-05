Duduzane Zuma inquest continues

Zuma’s Porsche rear-ended minibus taxi driver Jabulani Dlamini’s vehicle in the rain on the M1 south off-ramp to Grayston Drive, Sandton, in February, killing passenger Phumzile Dube and injuring three others.

The inquest has heard that Dube died from extensive blunt force trauma.

Warrant Officer Jimmy Ngubeni read out Zuma’s statement of the accident during the inquest.

“The visibility was bad, then my vehicle lost control. I felt it hitting something but at that stage I didn’t see what it was,” he read.

Zuma said after he hit a puddle he lost control of his car and hit the back of the taxi. The Porsche spun and came to a stop facing oncoming traffic.

A passenger in the taxi, Matron Mdakane, 68, testified that Zuma was speeding. She said Zuma left the scene to fetch a security guard and was to blame for the accident.

Zuma’s lawyer, Gary Mazaham, said Zuma would deny that he ran away and then came back with a security guard.

In July, the National Prosecuting Authority said it had declined to prosecute Zuma due to insufficient evidence.

At the time, spokesman Nathi Mncube said the matter would be referred to a magistrate for a formal inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by a human error.

– Sapa