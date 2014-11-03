 
South Africa 3.11.2014 11:21 am

Three students arrested for TUT murder

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Three Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students have been arrested after the murder of a fellow student, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The men, aged between 21 and 22, were arrested on Sunday, Warrant Officer Matthews Nkoadi said.

“They’ve been charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Nkoadi.

They would appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They were allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of a student at the Soshanguve North campus on Saturday night. Another student was critically injured.

At the time, Nkoadi said it seemed as if the student who died and the injured student had stabbed each other during a fight.

TUT spokeswoman Willa de Ruyter confirmed the arrests.

– Sapa

