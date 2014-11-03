Three students arrested for TUT murder

The men, aged between 21 and 22, were arrested on Sunday, Warrant Officer Matthews Nkoadi said.

“They’ve been charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Nkoadi.

They would appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They were allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of a student at the Soshanguve North campus on Saturday night. Another student was critically injured.

At the time, Nkoadi said it seemed as if the student who died and the injured student had stabbed each other during a fight.

TUT spokeswoman Willa de Ruyter confirmed the arrests.

– Sapa