 
menu
South Africa 3.11.2014 08:03 am

Five-year-old Soweto boy abducted

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

A five-year-old boy was abducted, allegedly by a man and two women in Bram Fischerville, Soweto, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The boy and his 16-year-old sister were alone in the house around 8am when the three arrived in an SUV, spokesman Warrant Officer Kay Makhubela said.

He said the man and women told the children their grandmother was looking for them and they should come to Meadowlands with them.

“When they got to Meadowlands, the vehicle made a U-turn back to Bram Fischerville.”

When they got there, the two women gave the 16-year-old R10 to buy the five-year-old a cooldrink.

“They then drove away with the five-year-old. A case of missing person has been opened,” Makhubela said.

No arrests had been made.

Sapa

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.