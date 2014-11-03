Five-year-old Soweto boy abducted

The boy and his 16-year-old sister were alone in the house around 8am when the three arrived in an SUV, spokesman Warrant Officer Kay Makhubela said.

He said the man and women told the children their grandmother was looking for them and they should come to Meadowlands with them.

“When they got to Meadowlands, the vehicle made a U-turn back to Bram Fischerville.”

When they got there, the two women gave the 16-year-old R10 to buy the five-year-old a cooldrink.

“They then drove away with the five-year-old. A case of missing person has been opened,” Makhubela said.

No arrests had been made.

