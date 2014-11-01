Death is a thief – James Nxumalo

“It’s true that death is a thief,” he said in isiZulu to thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral service of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“Wherever you are, what do you say when we are gathered under such circumstances.”

Meyiwa was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. Two men allegedly entered the house demanding cellphones and shot him before fleeing.

Nxumalo said the entire country had lost an icon.

“The entire nation is crying. We have all lost. Our condolences to Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

“Our hearts are bleeding due to his death, particularly [because of] how he died,” he said.

– Sapa