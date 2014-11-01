 
South Africa 1.11.2014 01:22 pm

Death is a thief – James Nxumalo

Members of the South African Police Service carry Senzo Meyiwa's coffin to the podium. Clive Ndou

Death is a thief that has stolen a bright shining light from the nation, eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo said on Saturday.

“It’s true that death is a thief,” he said in isiZulu to thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral service of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“Wherever you are, what do you say when we are gathered under such circumstances.”

Scores of soccer supporters are seen at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday morning to attend the funeral of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Clive Nduo

Meyiwa was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. Two men allegedly entered the house demanding cellphones and shot him before fleeing.

Nxumalo said the entire country had lost an icon.

FILE PICTURE: Senzo Meyiwa of Orlando Pirates FC. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

“The entire nation is crying. We have all lost. Our condolences to Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

“Our hearts are bleeding due to his death, particularly [because of] how he died,” he said.

Sapa

