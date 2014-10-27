Kelly Khumalo’s home cordoned-off (video)

Kelly Khumalo’s parents’ house where Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot on Sunday 26 October 2014 in the Zamo Section in Vosloorus, is cordoned off as a crime scene.

Police had cordoned-off her home in Ekurhuleni, along with a neighbouring house on either side.

Two white vans were parked in the cordoned-off area, while several police officers and officials in reflector jackets were in Khumalo’s yard.

The 27-year-old national team and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain was shot dead at about 8pm in Vosloorus on Sunday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Neville Malila could not confirm earlier on Monday whether Meyiwa was in Khumalo’s home when he was shot dead.

He was reportedly shot while protecting her.

No arrests had yet been made and police were investigating a case of murder.

Busisiwe Dube, who lives on the same street as Khumalo, said she heard what sounded like fireworks around 8pm on Sunday night.

“Senzo was a very friendly person — he always greeted us, hooted or waved,” she said.

Dube said that whenever Meyiwa drove past he made an X with his arms — a sign for Pirates, whose logo has a skull and crossbones.

“He had promised to give us a bottle [of alcohol] after the win [against Ajax] this weekend,” she said.

Makhosi Maluleka said that when she first heard about the shooting she thought it was committed by a Kaiser Chiefs fan.

“I hope they find them [the killers] and arrest them and punish them,” she said.

Sipho Maphiso said Meyiwa was probably killed by nyaope addicts.

“If I found them, I’d kill them myself and not even take them to the police station.”

National police commissioner Riah Phiyega will address the media about the investigation into Meyiwa’s shooting later on Monday.

– Sapa