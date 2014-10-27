 
menu
South Africa 27.10.2014 07:55 am

Alleged child rapist’s trial continues

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

The trial of a man who allegedly raped and murdered three toddlers in Diepsloot last year is expected to continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

On Friday, the court heard Ntokozo Hadebe, 28, had admitted in a confession that he raped and strangled two of the girls.

He made the confession before a magistrate shortly after his arrest in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in October last year. He claimed the police assaulted and electrocuted him. According to a medical report he had no injuries.

Judge Nico Coetzee ruled Hadebe’s confession was admissible as evidence.

The State alleges Hadebe kidnapped, murdered, raped and sodomised five-year-old Anelisa Mkhonto in September last year. A month later he allegedly did the same to Yonalisa Mali, two, and her cousin Zandile, three.

He allegedly kidnapped the girls and took them to his shack, where he raped and killed them.

Anelisa’s body was found in garbage bin. The cousins were found in a public toilet.

Sapa

Related Stories
Trial of five men accused of killing two Kagiso women to begin in August 23.7.2018
Marikana murder trial resumes in North West High Court 23.7.2018
Zuma has new legal ‘dream team’, but no one is saying who’s paying – report 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.