Alleged child rapist’s trial continues

On Friday, the court heard Ntokozo Hadebe, 28, had admitted in a confession that he raped and strangled two of the girls.

He made the confession before a magistrate shortly after his arrest in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in October last year. He claimed the police assaulted and electrocuted him. According to a medical report he had no injuries.

Judge Nico Coetzee ruled Hadebe’s confession was admissible as evidence.

The State alleges Hadebe kidnapped, murdered, raped and sodomised five-year-old Anelisa Mkhonto in September last year. A month later he allegedly did the same to Yonalisa Mali, two, and her cousin Zandile, three.

He allegedly kidnapped the girls and took them to his shack, where he raped and killed them.

Anelisa’s body was found in garbage bin. The cousins were found in a public toilet.

– Sapa