South Africa 26.10.2014 09:58 am

Light rape sentence investigated

Picture: Thinkstock

Authorities are investigating suspended jail sentence handed to a Limpopo man who raped and tried to kill his ex-girlfriend.

For raping the woman twice William Mtshali received a five-year suspended jail sentence from the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court.

For trying to kill her he got a R2000 fine or 12 months’ jail.

The Sunday Times reported that Mtshali lured his ex-girlfriend, a chef at the Legend Golf and Safari resort near Mookgophong (previously Naboomspruit) and his direct subordinate, to a remote part of the reserve. He demanded sex from her one last time after she quit her job.

When she refused, he dragged her into the toilets at a deserted boma and raped her, following which he threatened to kill her. He severely assaulted her, and raped her a second time.

The matter came to light when the woman approached the labour court for alleged sexual harassment by her employer, a reference to Mtshali’s rape and assault.

Acting Judge Sean Snyman said he was “completely appalled” by the sentence and said the justice system had failed her.

The Magistrates’ Commission, the National Prosecuting Authority, the justice department, and correctional services would investigate the sentence.

Sapa

