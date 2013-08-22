 
South Africa 22.8.2013 04:50 pm

Juju refuses to share a stage with political analyst

FILE PICTURE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Michel Bega.

A Sowetan Dialogue session set to include Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and political analyst Prince Mashele had to be cancelled on Wednesday, after Malema refused to share a stage with Mashele.

“The Sowetan Dialogues are monthly sessions aimed at providing ordinary South Africans with an opportunity and platform to discuss topical current affairs issues that affect their lives. Each session features high profile speakers and leaders from different sectors of society,” the publication explains.

With the topic of debate intended to have been “economic freedom in our life-time – reality or rhetoric?”, EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi commented on Malema’s beef with Mashele.

“Mashele is uncouth… his debate has not been constructive,” he said.

“This doesn’t mean we are afraid of debating but not with someone not interested in positive criticism.”

According to the Sowetan, Juju’s dislike of Mashele stems from the fact he’s been vocal about issues he has with his policies, together with a recent comment that Malema is “misleading the poor”.

Said Mashele of the incident: “I asked him [about nationalisation]… if all the mines in the country were given to you what would you do. He could not answer.”

“As an analyst, I cannot accept empty slogans with no substance.”

TeamTalk

