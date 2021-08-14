South Africa
14 Aug 2021
Lesufi unimpressed with empty vaccination sites on weekends

Citizen reporter

As the Gauteng government ramps up the vaccination process, Panyaza Lesufi agrees it's time to open it up to the 'TikTok' generation

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaz Lesufi not happy with low vaccination site turnouts on weekends. Picture: Twitter @lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is wondering why there is such a low turnout of people vaccinating during the weekend, particularly that more vaccination sites are opened on Saturday and Sunday.

Lesufi was at the West Rand vaccination site on Saturday. The pictures he shared showed only healthcare workers and empty seats.

“There were calls to open vaccination sites over the weekend but it’s Dololo and empty.”

The Gauteng health department opened up more vaccinated sites in parts of the province, to ramp the rollout. This is after the lack of weekend vaccinations was pinpointed as a weakness in the national vaccine rollout plan.

People commented on Lesufi’s post saying the reason for the low turnout was because of the cold front that has hit the majority of the country this week.

There were also suggestions the vaccine registration be opened to 18-34-year-olds immediately rather than wait until 1 September.

Lesufi fully agrees.

Vaccination sites

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said in July they have taken steps to simplify the vaccine registration process.

“Various sites will be operational [on Sunday], and all those who are eligible to get vaccinated are urged to make use of this opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones.

RELATED: Gauteng health dept set to open four Covid vaccination sites on Sunday

“It is important that we get as many eligible people as possible to go and get vaccinated,” she said.

There is still large hesitancy from the public whether or not to get vaccinated with misinformation being one of the key factors.

Last week, Premier David Makhura says he is still worried about the slow pace of inoculations for the elderly.

He said the provincial government wanted to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000.

Makhura said the focus would be placed particularly on the busy cities and metros of the province.

“We want to vaccinate 100,000 people a day in Gauteng. The focus is Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni because that is where we have the largest number of people in Gauteng.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

