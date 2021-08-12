‘Don’t count me in your nonsense,’ says Malema in defence of Matongo

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has defended newly appointed City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo amid xenophobic comments about him.

Matongo was elected the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg during a special meeting held by council for the mayoral election this week.

This follows the death of mayor Geoff Makhubo in July, who succumbed to Covid-related complications.

Matongo, 46, hails from Soweto, and is a member of the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee.

He has a diploma in public management and development, a B-Tech degree in public management and a post-graduate diploma in management.

Matongo is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in public management.

Before becoming executive mayor of Johannesburg, Matongo was a student activist, sinking his teeth into politics at just 13. He also served in the ANC’s communication department for a number of years.

Despite his political credentials, social media users have called for his removal on the basis that his father is a Zimbabwean.

The hashtag #WeRejectMayorOfJHB has been trending on social media following his election, as some call for his removal.

I never thought I would see a day where a Zimbabwean is at the helm of @CityofJoburgZA . This is a hostile take takeover by foreigners. We must stand up now. Ziyemuka izinkomo magwala ndini#WeRejectMayorOfJHB— Shokwakhe (@Shokwakhe16) August 11, 2021

The City of Johannesburg has been vandalized by political corruption and it is again put in the same spot with the latest mayoral appointment.#WeRejectMayorOfJHB— Mario Khumalo (@MarioKhumalo) August 11, 2021

There are, however, those who have jumped to his defence, calling out the hypocrisy displayed by those who reject Matongo but celebrate Trevor Noah, who was born to a South African mother and a father of Swiss-German descent.

EFF leader, who has always called out South Africans for their xenophobia, also jumped to Matongo’s defence, telling people not to involve him in their “nonsense”.

“We grew up with Jodilee Matango in the YL, and today, we are canvassed to reject him because his father was Zimbabwean. I’m sorry, don’t count me in your nonsense. Politically we disagree, but he remains a black brother of mine. #NoToXenophobia,” said the EFF leader on social media on Thursday.

We grew up with Jodilee Matango in the YL, and today, we are canvassed to reject him because his father was Zimbabwean. I’m sorry, don’t count me in your nonsense. Politically we disagree, but he remains a black brother of mine. #NoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/yUVYTPBn3O— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 12, 2021

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has also called on South Africans to desist from spreading xenophobic messages about Matongo.

“Oksalayo Jodilee Matango is South African, Soweto born and we must not entertain xenophobia. You can engage people on their ideas, on their track record of delivery as leaders, on their political choices. But xenophobia, that’s not acceptable. Not today or any other day,” said Maimane.

These were some of the social media comments in support of Matongo:

Please balance me here. Trevor Noah was born in Soweto to a South African woman and a Swiss man. Jolidee Matongo was born in Soweto to a South African woman, and a Zimbabwean man yet the former is regarded as South African and the other isn't? See why education is important. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️— Oliver Keith (@OliverKeith_zw) August 12, 2021

So @Jolidee_matongo is South African by birth from a South African mother and people are having heart palpitations because his father was a Zimbabwean immigrant? Le boreha ha bohlaswa. Congratulations on being sworn into office as Joburg mayor Joli! ✊???? #JoburgMayor— Kananelo (@kaysexwale) August 11, 2021

The ANC in Johannesburg must be steadfast and unrelenting. This man must be protected and defended from unrepentant charlatans. Zero tolerance for Afrophobia and Xenophobia!



Hands off!!!!



Mayor Jolidee Matongo is us, and we are him! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MOG6O4iHhI— iKomanisi lokuqina ☭ (@uNtandoSindane) August 11, 2021

Mayor Matongo born and bred in South Africa. His mother is from KZN.

Let’s all read, The SA Citizenship Act, 1995 (Act No. 88 of 2005) as amended by the SA Citizenship Amendment Act, 2010 (Act No. 17 of 2010)#KnowYourJhbMayor— Boitumelo Thage (@Boitumelothage_) August 11, 2021

A man born IN South Africa to a Zimbabwean migrant and South African woman, is a SOUTH AFRICAN MAN!



Stop with your xenophobia!— mfazomnyama (@mfazomnyama_) August 11, 2021

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe