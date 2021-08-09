Daily news update: Phoenix arrests, Nicholas Ninow to appeal conviction and Mabuza’s trip to Russia

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

More suspects who are believed to be the instigators behind the rampant looting and violent unrest the country witnessed recently are expected to be arrested.

This is despite government previously suggesting that 12 instigators were behind the “well-orchestrated economic sabotage”.

Speaking in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that more instigators – including “high-profile” people – are expected to be arrested.

Convicted rapist, Nicholas Ninow sit inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court to tsetify in mitigation of sentence on Wednesday,16 October 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)

Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow had been granted leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

This is after Ninow reportedly approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to appeal his conviction and sentence in December 2020.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed his application earlier in the year.

Ninow had previously applied for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence, arguing that the judge had erred in finding the crime was premeditated.

According to News24, Ninow is yet to file his appeal papers at the SCA.

Deputy President David Mabuza during an annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day. Photo: Gallo Images/Lee Warren

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said it will submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to demand a breakdown of the costs of Deputy President David Mabuza’s trips to Russia.

DA shadow minister Solly Malatsi said now that Mabuza is back and in good health, “he and his office should provide transparency on the details of the trip.”

The DA is questioning the deputy president statement in which he claimed to have paid for the trips himself, therefore, the party is now requesting “receipts and proof” for the trips.

Photo for illustration: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane

The newly appointed finance minister Enoch Godongwana – who replaced Tito Mboweni in this week’s cabinet reshuffle – has made his stance on the basic income grant (BIG) very clear.

Speaking to Sabelo Skiti from The Sunday Times, Godongwana said instead of the funds to be used as a handout, he would much rather it be used to benefit unemployed black youngsters.

Godongwana said his proposal would benefit millions of young people who face employment and an uncertain future. South Africa has about 4.2 million unemployed citizens between the ages of 15 and 35.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday the police have more names who they believe were involved in instigating the violence in KZN and Gauteng. Picture: Supplied

The number of arrests in connection to the murders in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal has now increased to 31 according to Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandza Themba.

Themba revealed on Sunday afternoon that more arrests have been made after Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier in the week announced 22 suspect were in custody.

Cele indicated at the time that some of the suspects are allegedly connected to several murder cases while others face charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

The number of deaths in the area, located in the north of Durban, however, remains at 36.

Photo: iStock

As of Sunday, 8 August, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,533,466 with 10,008 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 22,8% positivity rate.

190 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 74,813.

The total number of recoveries stood at 2,297,974 with a recovery rate of 90,7%.

15,257,317 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors. The country also has 160,679 active cases.

Photo: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Eastern Cape are investigating two separate cases of child abuse and murder: the kidnapping and assault of a six-year-old, and the murder of a teen.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating a case of kidnapping, assault and grievous bodily harm after a child was kidnapped and allegedly assaulted.

Authorities believed the child was kidnapped by her aunt in Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere), in the Eastern Cape. Authorities were called to the scene and found the child “tied with rope”.

From captain Siya Kolisi to super-sub Trevor Nyakane, from try-scorer extraordinaire Cheslin Kolbe to powerhouse Eben Etzebeth and workhorse Franco Mostert, and from centre Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am to veteran Morne Steyn – South African rugby fans celebrated the Springboks in fine style late Saturday and into Sunday.

Every single Bok player has been lauded for their effort in helping the Boks do the almost unthinkable – beat the British and Irish Lions in a three-Test series after playing almost no Test rugby for two years since the World Cup victory in Japan at the end of 2019.

The storylines, across the team, are something else. But Steyn has stolen the headlines.