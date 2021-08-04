Daily news update: ANC integrity commission’s report on Mkhize and EFF vs Nzimande

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ANC integrity commission wants under-fire Mkhize to step aside – report

The ANC’s integrity commission has reportedly recommended that suspended Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize should step aside over the controversial R150 million contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

According to a Mail & Guardian report on Tuesday, ANC insiders said the commission completed its report and it was handed to the party’s officials.

The report was expected to be tabled at the ANC’s next national executive committee (NEC) meeting for consideration.

Late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Gallo Images

The ANC Johannesburg region has nominated three people as its mayoral candidates to replace late Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.

This followed a meeting of the party’s regional executive committee (REC) meeting at the weekend, which discussed the nomination process for candidates following Makhubo’s death last month due to Covid-19 complications.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande to be removed from office in the light of jaw-dropping allegations that have recently surfaced.

This follows suspended director-general (DG) of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) Gwebinkundla Qonde’s claims of alleged financial mismanagement, including being given the go-ahead by Nzimande to flout procurement rules.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has reiterated his view that his party is willing to join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, if the opportunity is presented.

But Steenhuisen said it would not be up to him to make the call as the DA’s national leaders would need to make the decision.

“It’s not up to John Steenhuisen, it will be the decision of the federal executive and the federal council of the DA to do that.

“I would say to them [DA leadership], we’ve got to consider it and look at the terms of it,” Steenhuisen told Radio 702 during an interview on Tuesday.

SA sprinter Anaso Jobodwana (in the green) in action in the 200m in Tokyo. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

South Africa’s fastest athletes continued their struggle on Tuesday, allowing another potential podium chase to slip through their fingers at the Tokyo Olympics.

With Akani Simbine having narrowly missed a medal in the 100m final at the weekend, finishing fourth, and Wayde van Niekerk crashing out in the 400m semifinals on Monday, the country’s 200m athletes were also eliminated in the penultimate round of their event.