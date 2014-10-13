Be vigilant of children on the road – department

“At 7.38am on Friday, August 8, a little boy called Inga Mtekwana was struck and killed at a pedestrian crossing at Nkazimlo Primary School in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on the way to school,” the department said in a statement.

“Inga is not alone. Just this year, at least 55 small children have been knocked down and killed on roads in the Western Cape. Most of these children were little boys, just like Inga.”

MEC Debbie Schafer visited Nkazimlo Primary School and took part in a “long short walk” and scholar patrol demonstration conducted by the Road Safety Management team.

The programme was aimed at making the areas around schools safer for children who walk to and from school daily.

“Together with the department of transport and public work’s Safely Home campaign, we will continue to highlight the plight of child pedestrians on our roads, particularly in this month of October where child pedestrian safety is the focus for the campaign,” said the department.

The department called for a change in behaviour and attitude towards road safety so that no one became another statistic on the roads.

– Sapa