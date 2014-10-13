 
menu
South Africa 13.10.2014 05:37 pm

Be vigilant of children on the road – department

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The Western Cape education department called on Monday for drivers to be more vigilant on the roads, especially near schools.

“At 7.38am on Friday, August 8, a little boy called Inga Mtekwana was struck and killed at a pedestrian crossing at Nkazimlo Primary School in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on the way to school,” the department said in a statement.

“Inga is not alone. Just this year, at least 55 small children have been knocked down and killed on roads in the Western Cape. Most of these children were little boys, just like Inga.”

MEC Debbie Schafer visited Nkazimlo Primary School and took part in a “long short walk” and scholar patrol demonstration conducted by the Road Safety Management team.

The programme was aimed at making the areas around schools safer for children who walk to and from school daily.

“Together with the department of transport and public work’s Safely Home campaign, we will continue to highlight the plight of child pedestrians on our roads, particularly in this month of October where child pedestrian safety is the focus for the campaign,” said the department.

The department called for a change in behaviour and attitude towards road safety so that no one became another statistic on the roads.

Sapa

Related Stories
More than 5 000 suspects arrested in Western Cape since May 19.7.2018
DA to march for military intervention to solve crime in Western Cape 18.7.2018
Mandela Day: Western Cape hospitals exceed target of 100 procedures 16.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.