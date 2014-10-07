Two convicted for bribing Diepsloot cop

The pair appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in the west of Pretoria, said Warrant Officer Daniel Mavimbela.

“The magistrate handed each accused a R5000 fine, or a 12 months’ imprisonment sentence,” said Mavimbela.

It was alleged that the pair wanted to corrupt Colonel Amos Balatse as he and other police officers facilitated a dispute involving two Diepsloot groups which were in a battle for control of a church in the area.

“One of the accused phoned the station commander on numerous occasions and suggested that Balatse should use his power to influence the outcome of the facilitation process,” Mavimbela said in a statement.

Last month, anti-corruption investigators set a trap for the men.

They were caught in Balatse’s office shortly after they had given him money to back their cause.