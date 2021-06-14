Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Tlou-Maseko says government must consider 'partial decriminalisation known as Equality Model - an only law framework that can criminalise third parties and decriminalise those who are bought and sold into prostitution'.

Hildah Nompy Tlou-Maseko, a former sex worker from eMalahleni (Witbank), in Mpumalanga, has started a non-governmental organisation in which she advocates for the restoration of the dignity of former sex workers.

After quitting sex work a few years ago, Tlou-Maseko helped many girls, through the Impumelelo Yethu Foundation, to leave the streets.

“The fear of knowing who I was, was traumatic. Not knowing how my family, friends and community who didn’t know what I was doing to survive would treat me after knowing about my past, also haunted me,” Tlou-Maseko told Mpumalanga News.

In an interview with Jacaranda FM last year, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said the stigma around sex work stemmed from people not understanding that they too were sex workers.

“All of us are sex workers, the sooner we own the title, the less we will discriminate against sex workers. If we all sit and actually begin to think about our own relationships… sex work is all about a transaction,” she said.

“If I fight with my husband and he takes me shopping then we glorify the activity, we end up in the bed and call it make-up sex. But at the end of the day he did take me shopping, there is a transaction that happened.”

“It is easy to point at others and say you’re a sex worker but we don’t want to admit that we are all sex workers. Sex work is nothing but a transaction that ends up in a consensual sexual activity between adults. That is the long and short of it and we’re all in it together.”

On Sunday, Bogopane-Zulu and sex worker advocacy groups facilitated an engagement with sex workers, government, civil society, developmental partners and the general public about challenges that continue to plague sex workers.