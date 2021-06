In a country ravaged by inequality, access to justice is often slanted in favour of those who have money, leaving the poorest of the poor shut out. Palesa Madi, the deputy director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) – one of South Africa’s oldest public interest law organisations – has dedicated her professional life to trying to change this and using the law to advance social justice, in part by representing marginalised people who cannot afford legal services themselves. Madi spent her formative years in Mohlakeng – a small, close-knit township on the West Rand of Johannesburg, where...

In a country ravaged by inequality, access to justice is often slanted in favour of those who have money, leaving the poorest of the poor shut out.

Palesa Madi, the deputy director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) – one of South Africa’s oldest public interest law organisations – has dedicated her professional life to trying to change this and using the law to advance social justice, in part by representing marginalised people who cannot afford legal services themselves.

Madi spent her formative years in Mohlakeng – a small, close-knit township on the West Rand of Johannesburg, where she says she learnt how to exist as part of a community.

“I was raised by my parents and my elder brother – all of whom I love and cherish for creating a loving, safe environment for me to grow up in,” she says. She credits her family with having instilled diligence and hard work in her.

“All three of them,” she says, “I remember them always working.. ”

“My mom, for example, while working at a factory, sold alcohol from home to make extra money. When the company closed down when I was eight, she started running her business full-time at home – a business she loves and is still in, even today,” Madi says.

She attended Randfontein Primary and Randfontein High School, after which she went on to study law at the University of Witwatersrand.

“In my third year of studies, a few friends and I co-founded the its chapter of the Students for Law and Social Justice (SLSJ).

“Being involved in SLSJ exposed me to public interest litigation, or human rights law, and convinced me that was the career path I wanted to take – using the law to bring about social justice and social change,” she says.

After completing her degree – and following a short stint with Amnesty International, South Africa – Madi joined Cals on a six-month internship.

A mere five years later – aged just 27 – she was appointed acting deputy director. After her internship, she also went on to complete her articles of clerkship at Cals.

After that, she stayed on as an attorney before joining the management team, first in an acting role and recently, permanently.

Madi describes Cals’ vision as one of “a society in which historical justice and social justice are achieved through strengthened state institutions and where the state and other powerful actors are held accountable by marginalised actors themselves”.

She and her team focus on cases that impact society at large and not just the individuals they represent, like that of Dladla v the City of Joburg – an eviction case which saw certain shelter rules unconstitutional.

Assisting in research for an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, intervention application in this landmark case as an intern is still one of Madi’s career highlights.

Others include assisting a mining-affected community in Marikana launch a complaint about their living conditions to the International Finance Corporation and, outside of the courtroom, recently having completed her master of laws degree dissertation with distinction and being named one of the Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 young people in SA in 2020.

In addition, she sits on the board of Gun Free South Africa and has co-authored a textbook on first-year law – which she also lectured in 2018 and 2019. Education is one of Madi’s passions.

“I dream of a world where every young person can access good basic and higher education and a world where young people are able to chase and have access to the line of work that they are passionate about,” she says.

Mental health is another.

“With the worst socioeconomic conditions, we are a traumatised nation – barely surviving – and so many people need access to mental health care.”

When she’s not working, Madi, who is married and has a three-year-old son, enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

“They are such inspirational and kind people who play a pivotal role in my well-being,” she says.

