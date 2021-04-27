Man appears in court after ramming into eatery ‘to see his ex’

Reitumetse Makwea

Security guards are seen gathering around a vehicle in an attempt to stop the man, but he continues to reverse and rams into the walls of the restaurant and the tables outside.

A motorist who seemingly attempted to drive into the News Cafe restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, after an altercation with bouncers appeared at the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Peter Sefako was charged with reckless and negligent driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Gauteng police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said Sefako was arrested on Friday and made his first court appearance.

In a statement, the restaurant management said the man walked into the restaurant and “randomly” insulted and antagonised patrons and staffers.

“Security removed the individual, who then returned in a fit of rage, attempting to drive his vehicle into the venue – damaging property such as vehicles, furniture and building facade. He was subsequently arrested by the Rosebank police and no one was injured.”

According to one patron, Sefako reportedly arrived there to see his ex-girlfriend, who is a waitress and she refused to speak to him.

