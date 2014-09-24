MP’s ‘appalled’ at state of firearms registry

“Poor IT systems, a lack of equipment, filing and office space, and a shortage of manpower, [are] major concerns affecting the manner in which firearm applications are managed and controlled,” committee chairman Francois Beukman said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a visit by his committee to the registry’s offices in Pretoria earlier in the day.

Beukman said MPs had been “appalled” by the condition of the building, and the committee would raise the matter with national police commissioner Riah Phiyega.

“The current CFR building has files stacked along corridors, and this makes the building a fire hazard. Something needs to be done with this building. Its condition is not ideal for such a critical function,” he said.

The committee called on SA Police Service top management to speed up its plans for a consolidated information technology (IT) system and a clean firearms database to ensure an effective firearms control process.

Beukman said there was a need for SAPS management to “indicate clearly when it planned to complete consolidating the IT systems related to the Central Firearms Registry”.

It was worrying that SAPS had not yet fused the databases, as per the 1969 legislation, with the current one.

“We are also concerned that the issue of gun licence holders in the then TBVC states (Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei) has not been sorted out.

“SAPS needs to tell us when this will be done, because people abuse these fragmented systems and the lack of an integrated database management to apply for firearms in different provinces,” he said.

The committee also wanted to see the position of head of the CFR, and all other vacant posts, filled as soon as possible “to address leadership and stability challenges”.

Further, SAPS had to prioritise the training of designated firearms officers, who would be able to capture firearm applications and related matters in an accurate and reliable manner.

Beukman said effective gun control systems remained a key priority for the committee, as it was one way of reducing violent crimes in South Africa.

“To reduce violent crime, we need to tighten up the manner in which we control and manage the flow of firearms in the country.”

